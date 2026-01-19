TN got only 5% of all MoUs last year, 45% univ posts empty: Governor R N Ravi

CHENNAI: Questioning whether Tamil Nadu is performing anywhere near its true potential, Governor R N Ravi on Sunday said the state is “running far below its capacity” despite having some of the strongest fundamentals in education, human resources and innovation in the country. Speaking at the ‘PanIIT Tech4Bharat’ summit in Chennai, the governor pointed to a widening gap between TN’s capabilities and its actual economic and industrial outcomes.

Ravi noted that Tamil Nadu has already achieved a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of nearly 50% in higher education, among the highest in India. The state also leads the country in the number of patents filed and granted, produces the highest number of research papers, engineers and PhD holders. However the same is not reflected in its industrial and economic growth.

While TN was historically the second-largest recipient of private investment after Maharashtra for several decades, its share of new private investments has now fallen to below 5%, indicating waning investor enthusiasm. “Investors should be making a beeline to TN. However, in 2025 out of the total MoUs signed in India, only 5% of it has made to TN,” he said.