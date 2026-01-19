Tamil Nadu

Two killed after speeding car hits man, falls into well in TN's Perambalur

On Saturday night, Guna was returning home in his car after finishing his work when he accidentally hit Krishnamoorthy, a homeless man walking on the Thiruvilakurichi Section Road near Padalur.
Fire and rescue personnel retrieving the car from the roadside well. (Photo | Express)
PERAMBALUR: Two died after a car collided with a man and fell into a roadside well near Padalur in Perambalur district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as S Guna (38) from Woraiyur, and V Krishnamoorthy (52) from Neikulam village.

Police sources said Guna was employed at a private hotel in Perambalur. On Saturday night, he was returning home in his car after finishing his work when he accidentally hit Krishnamoorthy, a homeless man walking at the Thiruvilakurichi Section Road near Padalur on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway. Losing control of the vehicle, Guna’s car fell into a 60-foot roadside well. In this, both Krishnamoorthy and Guna sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Padalur police, along with Perambalur fire and rescue personnel recovered their bodies and the car from the well after several hours of efforts, on Sunday and sent the bodies to Perambalur Government Hospital for autopsy.

