Woman, four-year-old son killed in road accident on NH near TN's Vazhapadi

SALEM: A woman and her four-year-old son were killed on the spot in a road accident on the Salem-Chennai National Highway near Pethanaickenpalayam close to Vazhapadi in the district on Saturday.

Police said a car travelling from Namakkal towards Attur suddenly lost control near Pethanaickenpalayam veterinary hospital. The vehicle crossed the centre median and rammed into a car coming in the opposite direction.

The oncoming car was driven by Suresh (30) and carried his wife Priya (27), and their two children, Dashvinth (4) and Darshini (2). Priya, a native of Ariyalur district and her son Dashvinth suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot due to the impact. Suresh and the younger child, Darshini, sustained injuries and were immediately taken to Pethanaickenpalayam government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The car that crossed the median was driven by Krithikesh (22) of Thattathipuram in Namakkal district, travelling with Divya (22). Both suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the same hospital for treatment.