Absent/Shifted arbitrarily used to drop voters

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its communication dated October 27 to kickstart the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three union territories, said electors whose enumeration forms have not been returned could be dropped from the draft rolls for one of four reasons — absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate.

However, when the draft rolls were published in these places, including Tamil Nadu, the commission did not provide disaggregated data on absent and shifted. Instead, the two were clubbed. Of the 97.4 lakh names deleted in Tamil Nadu, 26.9 lakh were marked as deceased, 3.98 as duplicates and another 66.4 lakh as ‘shifted/absent’.

An analysis of reason-wise disaggregated data of all 97.4 lakh deleted records through software tools by TNIE revealed that 52.7 lakh of the 66.4 lakh were marked as shifted and the remaining 13.7 lakh as absent.

Importantly, constituency-wise and booth-wise trends and enquiries with officials showed wide variations and lack of clarity, which led to the two being used interchangeably and arbitrarily, particularly in urban areas. Moreover, TNIE found ‘shifted’ being used as a blanket reason for deletion of hundreds of voters in many booths.