Ahead of Modi’s visit to TN, Goyal to finalise electoral pact with NDA allies

CHENNAI: Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal is likely to arrive in Chennai on January 21 to finalise seat-sharing arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled for January 23.

On Monday, senior leaders, including state president Nainar Nagenthran, H Raja, former state presidents Tamilisai Soundararajan and Pon Radhakrishnan, among others, held a meeting with Goyal in New Delhi. The leaders were in the national capital for the election of the BJP’s national president. During the meeting, they discussed the status of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and preparations for the PM Modi’s proposed visit to the state.

BJP leaders said the January 23 event would mark the first in a series of campaign programmes by the PM ahead of the Assembly elections. Leaders of all NDA constituent parties are expected to share the stage with the PM, in an effort to project alliance unity.