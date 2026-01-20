Bench slams Shankar, says won’t recuse from hearing

CHENNAI: A two-judge bench of the Madras High Court on Monday rejected YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s plea to recuse from hearing a petition filed by the state police seeking cancellation of his interim bail in an extortion case.

The division bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman rejected allegations of bias raised by the accused. Justice Velmurugan observed courts could not be pressured into stepping aside from hearing cases.

“You cannot blackmail the bench too,” the judge said, adding he had never recused himself in over 20 years of judicial service and would decide the matter strictly in accordance with law.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Saidapet police seeking cancellation of the interim bail granted on medical grounds to Shankar by a vacation bench in December 2025. The police contended Shankar had misused the relief granted by the court, stating while he sought bail citing serious health issues, he had undergone only minimal medical treatment after his release.