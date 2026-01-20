Burst tyre topples TN govt bus , 14 hurt

MADURAI: Fourteen passengers suffered minor injuries after a TNSTC bus overturned and its right rear wheels came off allegedly following a tyre burst and hit the road median at Kattapuli Nagar, near Samayanallur around 12.20 pm on Monday.

According to sources, the bus left the Arappalayam depot around 11.40 am towards Palani. The bus was driven by M Subburaj, and J Rajeshkanna was the conductor. When the vehicle reached Kattapuli Nagar around noon, the right rear tyre burst and the driver lost control of the bus. The vehicle then veered off course, hitting the road median. In the impact, the vehicle fell on its side and two right rear wheels came off as the axle got dislodged.

Around 14 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai by ‘108’ ambulances. Samayanallur Police have filed a case.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TNSTC official said the driver Subburaj has 24 years of experience. Further, he said the bus was purchased in 2018, and its tyres were in good condition. The official added that the accident occurred due to negligent driving, and held the driver responsible.

A police officer, however, said the rear tyres were weak and burst while in motion, causing the vehicle to go out of control and overturn.