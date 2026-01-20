‘Centre denying nod to Hosur airport no surprise’: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday said the state is “not too surprised” by centre’s reluctance to clear the proposed Hosur airport, arguing approvals involving defence considerations typically require multiple iterations.

Rajaa, reacting to the decision of Defence Ministry to reject the proposal, said in a social media post that the state has consistently engaged with all stakeholders and submitted detailed technical representations showing the proposed Hosur airport will not impede HAL or IAF operations in any substantial way. “These submissions clearly demonstrate that airspace availability, ATC zoning, and operational safeguards can coexist with national security requirements,” he said.

Hoping that through continued dialogue, technical clarity, and cooperation, a workable solution can be arrived at, the minister said Tamil Nadu will persist, because infrastructure that supports jobs, people, and future growth deserves determined and patient governance. “I am extremely confident that the Union government and Prime Minister’s Office will see the true value of an airport in Hosur,” he said.