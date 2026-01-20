‘Centre denying nod to Hosur airport no surprise’: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday said the state is “not too surprised” by centre’s reluctance to clear the proposed Hosur airport, arguing approvals involving defence considerations typically require multiple iterations.
Rajaa, reacting to the decision of Defence Ministry to reject the proposal, said in a social media post that the state has consistently engaged with all stakeholders and submitted detailed technical representations showing the proposed Hosur airport will not impede HAL or IAF operations in any substantial way. “These submissions clearly demonstrate that airspace availability, ATC zoning, and operational safeguards can coexist with national security requirements,” he said.
Hoping that through continued dialogue, technical clarity, and cooperation, a workable solution can be arrived at, the minister said Tamil Nadu will persist, because infrastructure that supports jobs, people, and future growth deserves determined and patient governance. “I am extremely confident that the Union government and Prime Minister’s Office will see the true value of an airport in Hosur,” he said.
Hosur is one of Tamil Nadu’s fastest-growing industrial and employment hubs. “The hardworking people of the rapidly growing Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri areas deserve better connectivity that matches the scale of the growth, opportunity and contribution that the region is making to the region’s economy,” the minister said while urging people of South Bengaluru to support Tamil Nadu’s request since Hosur airport will also curtail a big chunk of their commute time.
Rajaa also drew attention to what he described as an uneven national picture on airport approvals. While the Tamil Nadu government has offered to fund the Hosur airport itself, citing its growth potential and strategic relevance, the project remains stuck even as smaller airports elsewhere are approved, opened and, in some cases, shut within short spans of time.