Chicken prices hit Rs 360/kg, retailers blame TN poultry farmers’ strike for drop in supply

TIRUPPUR: The price of broilers is going through the roof, thanks to “shortage” in the supply of broiler hens due to the ongoing strike by TN poultry farmers over low chicken-rearing rates offered by broiler companies. While retailers have attributed the prise-rise to the strike, the companies have blamed the cold weather which, according to them, has hit the chick production.

Consumers have been hit hard as the price of skinned broiler chicken meat, for instance, has gone up to 40% at some places in the retail market – from Rs 260 per kg in December to Rs 360 per kg now.

On Monday, the farm gate price rose to Rs 152 per kg for live chickens. It was Rs 130 per kg on January 2. On November 24, the rate was Rs 94 per kg. In TN, the daily price of broiler chicken is determined in Palladam (Tiruppur).

There are about 19,000 poultry farmers across TN. Among them, those belonging to the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam have been on strike since January 1, demanding a revision in the rearing rate for hens.

G Jeevanandham, a retail seller from Avinashi, said, “We are witnessing a shortage in the supply of broiler hens due to the strike. This is the reason for the price increase. We are selling skinned broiler chicken meat for Rs 320 per kg. However, in some places it is being sold for up to Rs 360 per kg. At the end of December, the broiler meat price ranged from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 260 per kg.” However, broiler producers have denied strike as the reason for the price-increase.