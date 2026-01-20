Chicken prices hit Rs 360/kg, retailers blame TN poultry farmers’ strike for drop in supply

TIRUPPUR: The price of broilers is going through the roof, thanks to “shortage” in the supply of broiler hens due to the ongoing strike by TN poultry farmers over low chicken-rearing rates offered by broiler companies. While retailers have attributed the prise-rise to the strike, the companies have blamed the cold weather which, according to them, has hit the chick production.
Consumers have been hit hard as the price of skinned broiler chicken meat, for instance, has gone up to 40% at some places in the retail market – from Rs 260 per kg in December to Rs 360 per kg now.
On Monday, the farm gate price rose to Rs 152 per kg for live chickens. It was Rs 130 per kg on January 2. On November 24, the rate was Rs 94 per kg. In TN, the daily price of broiler chicken is determined in Palladam (Tiruppur).
There are about 19,000 poultry farmers across TN. Among them, those belonging to the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam have been on strike since January 1, demanding a revision in the rearing rate for hens.
G Jeevanandham, a retail seller from Avinashi, said, “We are witnessing a shortage in the supply of broiler hens due to the strike. This is the reason for the price increase. We are selling skinned broiler chicken meat for Rs 320 per kg. However, in some places it is being sold for up to Rs 360 per kg. At the end of December, the broiler meat price ranged from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 260 per kg.” However, broiler producers have denied strike as the reason for the price-increase.
Swathi Kannan, secretary of Broiler Coordination Committee (BCC) of Palladam, said, “Currently, there is intense cold. Due to this, chick production has decreased by about 20%. This is the main reason for the price increase. However, retailers have drastically increased prices, citing the strike as the reason. There are 19,000 poultry farmers across TN. Only a few hundred of them are on strike.”
The state government has called for trilateral talks (government, poultry farmers, and broiler companies) on January 21 in this regard. Kannan said, “The issue can be resolved only if an amicable solution is reached between the companies and the farmers.” In the current situation, it costs up to `100 to produce one kg of broiler chicken, he said, adding that “there are also other expenses such as transportation costs”. According to BCC data, the wholesale price of broiler chickens too has gone up.
At present, broiler companies are allegedly giving Rs 6.5 per kg to poultry farmers for broiler chicken, Rs 15 per kg for farm-reared country chicken, and Rs 3 for quail. Poultry farmers are asking the companies to increase the rate to Rs 20 per kg for broiler chicken, Rs 25 per kg for farm-reared country chicken, and Rs 7 per kg for quail.
Meanwhile, PMK leader has condemned the arrest of office-bearers of the Poultry Farmers’ Association. In a statement, the PMK leader alleged that the arrests were carried out at the behest of major poultry companies to suppress the agitation.
Poultry farmers on hunger strike detained
Based on a complaint filed by the broiler companies recently on this issue, police had arrested Easan Murugasamy, founder of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, and nine other poultry farmers. Demanding their immediate release, 20 farmers went on an indefinite hunger strike in Tiruppur on Sunday. However, police secured them on Monday morning