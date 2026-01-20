CWPRS delay holds up Siruvani dam repairs; officials flag precious water loss

COIMBATORE: Despite the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) flagging serious leakages in the dam over a year ago, no repairs have been done yet.

With the upcoming summer to increase drinking water demand, civic officials attribute the delay to the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), which is yet to submit a DPR outlining the methodology, technology, and cost estimates for carrying out underwater repair works at the reservoir.

In September 2024, the CCMC paid around Rs 17.5 lakh to CWPRS to inspect the Siruvani Dam located in Kerala and prepare a comprehensive DPR to address structural issues. Following this, a team of experts from Pune inspected the dam on January 8, 2025, along with officials from both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments. However, after over a year, the report has not been submitted by the team yet.

The delay has come at a cost. Sources say that due to damaged shutters and seepage, nearly 10 million litres of water (MLD) is being wasted every day. Officials point out that the lost volume could supply drinking water to several residential areas in the city for at least three days. Once the leakages are rectified, an estimated 50 to 55 MLD of water could be saved during peak summer, a critical relief for city residents.