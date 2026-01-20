DMK slams EPS for remarks on pension scheme

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the party’s renewed pitch for the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), questioning its “sudden concern” for government employees.

In a statement, the minister recalled that it was the AIADMK government that scrapped OPS in 2003, which he said had put the future of government employees at risk. He said Palaniswami’s recent remark that a decision on reverting to OPS would be taken “depending on the situation” if the AIADMK returned to power reflects “political anxiety”, with the Assembly polls drawing closer.