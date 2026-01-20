Elephant herd damages steel wire fence at Anaimaduvu

N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Coimbatore forest division, said, "We have been carrying out work effectively, and animals have damaged the wire since the wires are yet to be connected with the concrete bed at Anaimaduvu."

"The 10-km stretch of wire fence can withstand up to 18 tonnes once work is complete. As per a Madras High Court order on the welfare of wild elephants, the wire can be dismantled and restored for every 150-metre section, to chase elephants back into the forest, in case they venture out of the forest beyond the fenced area. In this regard, training has been given to field-level staff," the DFO said.

"After 10 years of research, we set up a structure in the Hosur forest division successfully. We have been checking ongoing works, and no compromises have been made about quality," said the official.

Officials said that they are planning to engage a few more staff to prevent animals from damaging ongoing works.