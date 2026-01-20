Elephant herd damages steel wire fence at Anaimaduvu

COIMBATORE: A herd of wild elephants have damaged a steel wire fence, which was being installed at Anaimaduvu near Thondamuthur under the Coimbatore forest range on Sunday. Despite farmers and locals alleging that the steel wire fence being laid is of low quality, forest department officials have completely denied charges and stated that a few more works, including connecting the wires and poles to the concrete bed is pending.
In an effort to curb wild elephants from venturing into farmlands and residential areas, the Tamil Nadu forest department has been setting up a 10-km-long steel wire fence between Vettaikarankovil in the Boluvampatti forest range and Kottaimuthumariamman temple in the Coimbatore forest range via Attukkal at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The cost for the fence per kilometre is Rs 50 lakh. The work commenced in November 2025 and is expected to be completed within the next two months.
N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Coimbatore forest division, said, "We have been carrying out work effectively, and animals have damaged the wire since the wires are yet to be connected with the concrete bed at Anaimaduvu."
"The 10-km stretch of wire fence can withstand up to 18 tonnes once work is complete. As per a Madras High Court order on the welfare of wild elephants, the wire can be dismantled and restored for every 150-metre section, to chase elephants back into the forest, in case they venture out of the forest beyond the fenced area. In this regard, training has been given to field-level staff," the DFO said.
"After 10 years of research, we set up a structure in the Hosur forest division successfully. We have been checking ongoing works, and no compromises have been made about quality," said the official.
Officials said that they are planning to engage a few more staff to prevent animals from damaging ongoing works.