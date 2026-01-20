International approval for CISF as a designated port security body

CHENNAI: The security at India’s ports is set for a significant overhaul after the CISF was designated a Recognised Security Organisation for port security under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, senior officials said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, CISF Inspector General SR Saravanan said the move would usher in a hybrid security architecture. Under the new model, CISF will secure core operational areas within ports, while non-core zones will be managed by private security agencies operating under standardised protocols.

“This is going to be the future model for all 72 EXIM ports in the country,” Saravanan said. As part of the transition, CISF has launched its first specialised training programme for private port security personnel, aimed at capacity-building, standardisation and compliance with international maritime security requirements.

DIG R Ponni said a similar hybrid framework is already operational at the Chennai International Airport, where CISF mans sensitive core zones, supported by 20-30 private security personnel in non-core areas.