Kattumaram race sets pace for Karaikal Carnival

A total of ten fishing villages from Karaikal participated in the competition, with one boat representing each village. The participating villages were Mandapathur, Kalikuppam, Akkampettai, Keelakasakudimedu, Kilinjalmedu, Karaikalmedu, Karukkalacheri, Pattinacheri, Vadakku Vanjoor, and Madhagadi. Each boat was operated by three fishermen -- two rowing with paddles and one steering with a pole, demonstrating speed, coordination, and traditional skills that drew the attention of spectators.

The race was flagged off by the Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Art and Culture, PRN Thirumurugan, along with Sub-Collector M Pooja. Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, J Natarajan, was also present.

In the competition, Kalikuppam village secured first place, followed by Mandapathur in second place and Akkampettai in third place. Cash prizes of `15,000, `10,000, and `5,000, respectively, were awarded to the winning teams. Consolation prizes were also distributed to the participating teams.