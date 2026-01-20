Last date for SIR objections and claims extended to Jan 30

CHENNAI: Accepting the requests made by several political parties, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu till January 30. The initial deadline ended on January 18 (Sunday). However, the final electoral rolls will be released on February 17 as scheduled.

The ECI, on October 27, had announced the conduct of SIR with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the draft electoral rolls were published on December 19, 2025, and it was announced that the period for filing claims and objections would end on January 18. The commission considered all relevant factors, and in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, it decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections by 12 days.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik has advised all eligible citizens to utilise the extended period to submit their claims and objections relating to the electoral rolls within the stipulated time frame. As of January 18, a total of 13.58 lakh people have applied for inclusion in the electoral rolls, while 44,651 people have applied for deletion/objection.