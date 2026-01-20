Limited stock: No saree, dhoti for many ration card holders in Kovai, other districts

COIMBATORE: Several ration card holders have been left disappointed this Pongal as they did not receive free dhotis/sarees, distributed by the state government along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Supervisors of ration shops said each shop distributed less than 60% dhotis and sarees in proportion to the total number of eligible card holders, attributing it to short supply. While some card holders received either a dhoti or a saree, few others received neither due to less allotment, they said.

R Ganesan, a card holder said, "I did not get a dhoti or a saree even though I am an eligibile card holder. I received Rs 3,000 cash, one kg raw rice, sugar and a full sugarcane. When I asked the staff of the ration shop at Ramanathapuram, they said there was less allotment of the materials to the shop. He said I will be provided the dhoti and saree if the cooperative department sends more materials after Pongal festival."

A supervisor, requesting anonymity, said, "At the ration shop I work at, 564 ration card holders were eligible to receive free dhoti and saree. But we only received 300 sets of dhotis and sarees. As per oral instruction from officials, I was asked to manage the distribution with the short quantity, without any issues. On the first day of Pongal gift hamper distribution, I handed over the materials to the card holders.

After a few days, I distributed either the dhoti or saree to the eligible card holders. The distribution was cut down to those who did not ask for both."

G Rajendran, state president of Tamil Nadu Ration Shop Employees Association, said, "The allotment has been less than 60% against the total eligible cards every year.