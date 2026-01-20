Limited stock: No saree, dhoti for many ration card holders in Kovai, other districts

COIMBATORE: Several ration card holders have been left disappointed this Pongal as they did not receive free dhotis/sarees, distributed by the state government along with the Pongal gift hamper.
Supervisors of ration shops said each shop distributed less than 60% dhotis and sarees in proportion to the total number of eligible card holders, attributing it to short supply. While some card holders received either a dhoti or a saree, few others received neither due to less allotment, they said.
R Ganesan, a card holder said, "I did not get a dhoti or a saree even though I am an eligibile card holder. I received Rs 3,000 cash, one kg raw rice, sugar and a full sugarcane. When I asked the staff of the ration shop at Ramanathapuram, they said there was less allotment of the materials to the shop. He said I will be provided the dhoti and saree if the cooperative department sends more materials after Pongal festival."
A supervisor, requesting anonymity, said, "At the ration shop I work at, 564 ration card holders were eligible to receive free dhoti and saree. But we only received 300 sets of dhotis and sarees. As per oral instruction from officials, I was asked to manage the distribution with the short quantity, without any issues. On the first day of Pongal gift hamper distribution, I handed over the materials to the card holders.
After a few days, I distributed either the dhoti or saree to the eligible card holders. The distribution was cut down to those who did not ask for both."
G Rajendran, state president of Tamil Nadu Ration Shop Employees Association, said, "The allotment has been less than 60% against the total eligible cards every year.
Supervisors of ration shops are struggling to manage the situation with the short supply. They managed the card holders, who were all not provided the clothes, saying they will inform once the shop gets an additional allotment in the coming days." Sources said there is no chance of receiving additional supply as the distribution process is over.
Speaking to TNIE, N Muthureka, a resident of the Arapalayam in Madurai, said she did not receive the saree, dhoti or sugarcane, as officials cited low supply. "I received Rs 3,000, one kg of rice and sugar. The quality of the rice is very poor. To my knowledge, most people have not received sarees and dhotis. A few received only dhotis," she said.
A senior official from the cooperative department said, "The allotment of dhotis and sarees was less against the total eligible card holders in the district. Card holders who were left out may receive the clothes if we receive further allotment.”
Cooperative department officials in Tiruchy said the department also faced a shortage of dhotis and sarees this year. As some cardholders did not opt to receive dhotis and sarees, officials initially managed the distribution with the available stock. Subsequently, based on a fresh indent, the required quantity of these items was received.