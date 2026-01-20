Mangrove restoration gains ground in Thoothukudi; 285 acres revived in three years

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi forest department has restored 285.19 acres (115.46 hectares) of mangrove ecosystem under the Tamil Nadu Shore Protection and Conservation Scheme, which began in 2022-23, along the district’s coastal areas over the past three years.

Thoothukudi has over 700 hectares of mangrove forests. Avicennia marina and Rhizophora mucronata are the two varieties predominantly found in the district’s coastal areas and estuaries, with large patches at Palayakayal, Punnakayal, and Mukkani, located at the estuaries of the Thamirabarani River.

While Rhizophora mucronata is widely found in Punnakayal due to low salinity, Avicennia marina is found in Palayakayal.

Mangroves are of critical ecological and socio-economic importance, particularly along river mouths, estuaries, and coastal stretches, as they function as natural buffers against coastal erosion, storm surges, tidal inundation, and saline intrusion.

The mangrove ecosystems support rich marine and estuarine biodiversity and serve as vital nursery and breeding grounds for fish, prawns, and other aquatic organisms, contributing significantly to local fisheries. However, mangrove areas have been declining due to man-made settlements, industrial projects, the expansion of salt pans, and the spread of Seemai Karuvelam trees along the shores in Thoothukudi.

The forest department has formed village mangrove councils to encourage public participation in planting and conservation efforts at Ratchaniapuram and Mukkani.