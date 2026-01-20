More FL2-licensed bars come up in Kovai district despite public outcry

COIMBATORE: Five more bars with FL2 licence have been opened in Coimbatore district, taking the total number of FL2 licenced bars to 78 in the district. Meanwhile, sources say the prohibition and excise department is in the process of permitting another 10 FL2 bars before the elections.

The FL2 bars were inaugurated near Tasmac outlet 1764 at Puliyakulam, outlet 1817 at Kurumbapalayam, outlet 1548 at Kannappanagar, outlet 1504 at Annur on Othimalai Road and at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Mylampatti.

The DMK government, in its election promise, had vowed to gradually shut Tasmac outlets across the state. However, of these, only 20 shops in Coimbatore district were closed, out of nearly 500 shops in the state in 2021.

However, it has approved numerous FL2 bar licences in Coimbatore district alone. Over 1,200 FL2 bars have been approved in the last four years across the state. Along with 78 FL2 bars, 288 Tasmac outlets are functioning in Coimbatore district.

During the public grievance meet on January 12, residents from Kannappanagar petitioned with the district collector demanding not to open FL2 bars in the locality claiming four Tasmac shops already within one km radius.

Residents of other areas where new FL2 bars were opened also staged protests, stating it would affect the locality. Three Tasmac outlets exist within 500 metres from the Periyavinayagar Temple in Puliyakulam. Now, a new FL2 bar has been opened.