More FL2-licensed bars come up in Kovai district despite public outcry

COIMBATORE: Five more bars with FL2 licence have been opened in Coimbatore district, taking the total number of FL2 licenced bars to 78 in the district. Meanwhile, sources say the prohibition and excise department is in the process of permitting another 10 FL2 bars before the elections.
The FL2 bars were inaugurated near Tasmac outlet 1764 at Puliyakulam, outlet 1817 at Kurumbapalayam, outlet 1548 at Kannappanagar, outlet 1504 at Annur on Othimalai Road and at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Mylampatti.
The DMK government, in its election promise, had vowed to gradually shut Tasmac outlets across the state. However, of these, only 20 shops in Coimbatore district were closed, out of nearly 500 shops in the state in 2021.
However, it has approved numerous FL2 bar licences in Coimbatore district alone. Over 1,200 FL2 bars have been approved in the last four years across the state. Along with 78 FL2 bars, 288 Tasmac outlets are functioning in Coimbatore district.
During the public grievance meet on January 12, residents from Kannappanagar petitioned with the district collector demanding not to open FL2 bars in the locality claiming four Tasmac shops already within one km radius.
Residents of other areas where new FL2 bars were opened also staged protests, stating it would affect the locality. Three Tasmac outlets exist within 500 metres from the Periyavinayagar Temple in Puliyakulam. Now, a new FL2 bar has been opened.
“Following the opening of the FL2 bar, the sales at Tasmac outlet 1764 deceased by Rs 1 lakh, from Rs 3.5 lakh per day. This was one of the shop with high liquor sales in the vicinity. The FL2 bar licence near the Tasmac outlet rakes in over Rs 3 lakh per day in sales,” said a staff of the Tasmac outlet.
“As per the norm, FL2 bar licences are provided to recreational clubs, with the condition that they can sell liquor (through ounces, not in bottles) to members of the club only. With similar norms, FL2 bar licences were provided to private players who opened bars.
Violating the norm, they are selling liquor to non-members in bottles, increasing the MRP by Rs 20-Rs 30 for 180 ml bottles and beer. Also, the supply of liquor brands to FL2 shops from Tasmac is not restricted as compared to Tasmac’s own outlets.
As FL2 bars providing glasses, water and snacks for that cost, customers prefer these shops instead of Tasmac outlets. As a result, sales at Tasmac outlets near FL2 bars have come down drastically,” said a Tasmac unionist, on condition of anonymity.
When contacted about opening of new FL2 bars despite severe objection by the public, Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said, “A petition was received last week. Deputy commissioner (excise) has been asked to look into the matter and submit a report.”
Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy told TNIE, “The file (for FL2 licences) do not come to us. I will check into the matter.”