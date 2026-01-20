No protection for women in live-in relationship: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC stated that while minor girls, as well as adult, married, or divorced women, are protected under the law, women in live-in relationship remain unprotected and continue to face mental trauma.

“The courts ought to protect women caught in this web of modernity and culture. If marriage is not possible, then the men must face the wrath of legal provisions,” Justice S Srimathy recently made this observation while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Prabakaran.

A case was registered against him in Tiruchy in 2024 for having physical relationship with a girl and subsequently refusing to marry her. The court in its previous hearing referred the case to mediation, but it was unsuccessful.