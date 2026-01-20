Overflowing sewage, uncleared waste leave Thathaneri residents in distress

Balu, a resident of Aruldosspuram, said, “Sewage water flows in front of our houses almost every week. We filed a complaint with the corporation, and they sent workers to clear the blockage temporarily. But within days, the problem returns. The UGD lines are very old and cannot handle the present load.” He added that even on Monday, overflowing was reported in Muniyandi Kovil first street, which was later addressed by the corporation.

Another resident from the same locality pointed out the garbage issues. “The stench is so strong that we cannot open windows. Garbage is also not collected on time. Dogs tear the waste bags and scatter them on the road.”

Corporation officials admit that several stretches in Thathaneri are connected to decades-old sewer lines. “Desilting work is being carried out frequently to address the issues. Action will be taken towards clearing the piled-up waste in the roads,” assured the officials.