Overflowing sewage, uncleared waste leave Thathaneri residents in distress

MADURAI: Overflowing sewage and piles of uncollected garbage have turned daily life into a struggle for residents of Thathaneri, one of the densely populated neighbourhoods in the city. Despite the Madurai corporation initiating a series of measures to streamline sanitation, frequent blockages in the ageing underground drainage (UGD) network continue to trigger sewage overflow on interior roads.
Residents state that the problem has persisted for years, worsening during the rainy season. Stagnant sewage water on streets has led to foul odour, mosquito breeding, and health concerns, particularly for children and the elderly. Several streets in Aruldosspuram and adjoining localities remain dotted with garbage heaps as conservancy workers fail to clear waste regularly.
Balu, a resident of Aruldosspuram, said, “Sewage water flows in front of our houses almost every week. We filed a complaint with the corporation, and they sent workers to clear the blockage temporarily. But within days, the problem returns. The UGD lines are very old and cannot handle the present load.” He added that even on Monday, overflowing was reported in Muniyandi Kovil first street, which was later addressed by the corporation.
Another resident from the same locality pointed out the garbage issues. “The stench is so strong that we cannot open windows. Garbage is also not collected on time. Dogs tear the waste bags and scatter them on the road.”
Corporation officials admit that several stretches in Thathaneri are connected to decades-old sewer lines. “Desilting work is being carried out frequently to address the issues. Action will be taken towards clearing the piled-up waste in the roads,” assured the officials.