Paddy crop turns dark in Keelayur due to cold weather, farmers fear yield loss

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in Nagapattinam fear crop loss just weeks before harvest, as cold and dew has struck samba paddy in the Keelayur block. The outbreak has caused panicle disease, turning paddy grains black and shrivelled, sparking widespread fears of significant yield loss among the farmers.

Farmers said that in Keelayur block alone, they have cultivated samba and thaladi paddy for more than 20,000 acres. “Despite facing severe difficulties caused by unusually heavy northeast monsoon rains earlier in the season, we had managed to protect our crops through sustained effort. However, this new disease outbreak threatens to undo all their hard work at the most critical stage of cultivation,” said Manivannan, president of the Tail-end Farmers’ Association.

Sources said that villages including Thirupoondi, Kameswaram, Vettaikaraniruppu, and Vizhundamavadi have been particularly hard hit, with roughly 2,000 acres under samba cultivation in these areas and over 1,000 acres already affected. “With crops that were expected to be ready for harvest within a month, we are facing this. We had invested between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per acre for crop maintenance,” said Manivannan.