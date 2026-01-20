Prosopis invasion leaves Panamarathupatti Lake dry for decades, residents seek urgent restoration

SALEM: The Panamarathupatti Lake, once a major source of drinking water for Salem city, now remains choked with the Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees invading vast stretches of the lake bed. The waterbody, spread over nearly 2,400 acres, has remained dry for more than two decades, with residents and environmental activists raising concerns for several years.

Located on the outskirts of Salem, Panamarathupatti Lake has historically played a key role in supplying drinking water to the city. However, activists and residents said the lake has not held water for over 20 years, during which Prosopis juliflora spread extensively across the lake bed, altering its natural landscape and water-holding capacity.

Pon Saravanan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Lake Protection Movement, said multiple petitions and protests had been organised over the years seeking the restoration of the lake, and officials routinely met protesters, offering assurances of immediate action. "However, no substantial restoration work has taken place so far, and most promises remain only on paper," he said.

Saravanan added that several announcements were made during different election periods regarding lake renovation and the development of tourism-related facilities, but no visible progress followed.