Prosopis invasion leaves Panamarathupatti Lake dry for decades, residents seek urgent restoration

SALEM: The Panamarathupatti Lake, once a major source of drinking water for Salem city, now remains choked with the Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees invading vast stretches of the lake bed. The waterbody, spread over nearly 2,400 acres, has remained dry for more than two decades, with residents and environmental activists raising concerns for several years.
Located on the outskirts of Salem, Panamarathupatti Lake has historically played a key role in supplying drinking water to the city. However, activists and residents said the lake has not held water for over 20 years, during which Prosopis juliflora spread extensively across the lake bed, altering its natural landscape and water-holding capacity.
Pon Saravanan, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Lake Protection Movement, said multiple petitions and protests had been organised over the years seeking the restoration of the lake, and officials routinely met protesters, offering assurances of immediate action. "However, no substantial restoration work has taken place so far, and most promises remain only on paper," he said.
Saravanan added that several announcements were made during different election periods regarding lake renovation and the development of tourism-related facilities, but no visible progress followed.
R Rajkumar, who resides near the lake, said the dense growth of Seema Karuvelam trees has emerged as a major concern for people in the surrounding areas. Residents believe that the invasive species contributed to environmental degradation and severe depletion of groundwater, with water levels receding deeper over the years, he said.
He added that while corporation officials had informed the residents that tenders were floated for the removal of the trees, no tangible action followed. An indefinite hunger strike was launched from January 5 to press the demands, which were later withdrawn after the mayor and the corporation commissioner visited the site and assured that steps would be taken within a week.
Responding to the concerns raised by residents and activists, Salem corporation commissioner M Elangovan said steps were being taken to address the issue. As many as three tenders were floated earlier for the removal of Prosopis juliflora trees, but contractors did not come forward to take up the work, he said.
Stating that discussions were ongoing regarding the beautification of Panamarathupatti Lake on the lines of projects implemented at Kumaragiri and Mookaneri lakes, he added, "The proposed project is estimated to cost around Rs 54 crore, and a detailed project report is currently under preparation."