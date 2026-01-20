Residents flag illegal activities, safety risks near abandoned Sahara City in Saravanampatti

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists have raised alarm over rampant illegal activities in and around the abandoned Sahara City housing community near Viswasapuram in Saravanampatti, as residents and motorists have raised alarm over rampant illegal activities in and around the neighbourhood.

Locals allege that the deserted buildings and poorly lit Sahara City Road have become a hub for miscreants, particularly since the area lacks regular police patrolling. According to residents, activities such as drug peddling, prostitution, illegal liquor consumption and even robbery are occurring openly in the abandoned structures and along the stretch. They've also reported spotting empty liquor bottles, used syringes, condoms and other items on the stretch.

"The place looks deserted and unsafe even during the daytime. After sunset, it becomes extremely risky," said a resident living nearby. "These abandoned buildings have turned into a safe haven for anti-social elements. We fear it's only a matter of time before something worse happens."

Motorists, particularly those unfamiliar with the area, are at high risk say locals. While many locals consciously avoid using the Sahara City Road, some commuters use it as a shortcut to reach the Keeranatham IT Park to bypass traffic congestion on the main road.

"I once took this road thinking it would save time, but I felt extremely unsafe," said a woman IT professional, who travels daily to Keeranatham. "Groups of men loiter around, drinking and behaving suspiciously. I now take the longer route even if it means getting stuck in traffic."