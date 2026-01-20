Three of family killed in road accident in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three members of a family from Tirunelveli died and eight others, including two children, were injured after a mini truck they were travelling in went out of control and rammed into the median on a bridge near RR Nagar on Monday.

Police said the family was returning to Coimbatore after celebrating Pongal in their native place. The deceased were identified as Venkat Ramamoorthi (24), his aunt Kalaiyarasi(45) and grandmother Nagakani (60).

The injured Abinaya (20) and Kavitha were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai while the others Guhanraj (10), Suhanraj (9), Bakkiyajothi (30), Nadalumperumal (49), Venkatesh (19), Nageshwarakumar (20) are receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when Venkatesh, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly dozed off and crashed into the median. In the impact Venkat Ramamoorthi, Kalaiyarasi, Nagakani and Abinaya were thrown down from the bridge.

Kalaiyarasi and Nagakani died on the spot, while Venkat succumbed to injuries while being taken for treatment. Vachakarapatti police have registered a case. Further probe is on.