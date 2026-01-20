TN must move resolution to scrap centre’s job Act: CPI

CHENNAI: The CPI has called on the state government to move a resolution in Assembly seeking the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Assembly will convene for its first session of the year on Tuesday. In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian alleged that the new law stripped nearly 26 crore workers from about 15 crore rural households of their statutory right to 100 days of employment.

He said the move would deal a severe blow to rural livelihoods and could disrupt social harmony, especially at a time when several states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are heading towards Assembly polls.

Accusing the BJP-led union government of weakening federal principles, Veerapandian said the new law curtailed the powers of states while imposing additional financial burdens through a 40% cost-sharing requirement.

Referring to protests and legislative responses initiated by Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal, the CPI urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly to adopt a resolution pressing the centre to repeal the Act and strengthen MGNREGA.