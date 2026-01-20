Young woman dies after following YouTube weight-loss remedy in Madurai

Police said she consumed the substance at home around 9 a.m. on January 17 and soon developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Her parents initially took her to a private hospital in Munichalai, where she received treatment and returned home. However, her symptoms recurred in the evening, and she was treated at a nearby clinic.

As her condition worsened around 11 p.m., the family rushed her to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following this, her father, Velmurugan (51), lodged a complaint at Sellur (Law & Order) police station on January 18. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and have begun an inquiry into the suspicious death.