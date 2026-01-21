AIADMK, three PMK MLAs walk out of House over ‘poor law & order’

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs and three MLAs belonging to the Anbumani faction of the PMK staged a walkout from the first Assembly session of the year on Tuesday, condemning the alleged deterioration of law and order and other issues in Tamil Nadu, and charging that the DMK government has failed to address them.

Right after Governor R N Ravi left the House, declining to deliver the state-prepared customary address, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and his party MLAs started raising slogans against the deterioration of the law and order situation in TN. Subsequently, they staged a walkout.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin had come prepared to speak against the governor and had moved a resolution with a predetermined intent to create a negative perception. He said the customary governor’s address traditionally reflects only the government’s policy and questioned the inclusion of the CM’s views, terming it a departure from Assembly convention.