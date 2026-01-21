Dhinakaran-led AMMK returns to NDA fold, Piyush Goyal welcomes leader

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday officially returned to the NDA after meeting Piyush Goyal, the BJP’s election in charge for Tamil Nadu. The number of seats to be allocated to the AMMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections will be decided soon.

Ahead of his meeting with Goyal, Dhinakaran chaired a meeting of AMMK office-bearers and announced that his party would be joining the NDA.

When asked about his differences with the AIADMK, Dhinakaran said the AMMK had taken this decision in the interest of Tamil Nadu and to bring back “Amma rule” in the State. “Vittu koduppavargal kettu povathillai (people who make compromises do not come to harm),” he said.

“With the broader objective of not dwelling on the past and prioritising the interests of the party and the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we have decided to join the National Democratic Alliance,” Dhinakaran added.

Until recently, Dhinakaran had strongly opposed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate and had hinted that the AMMK would be joining a grand alliance.

He had also said that the AMMK would be part of the government to be formed after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Along with former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dhinakaran had been planning to ensure a unified AIADMK.