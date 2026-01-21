DMK’s allies decry Governor Ravi’s walkout, demand his resignation

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK-led alliance on Tuesday strongly criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for leaving the Assembly without delivering the customary governor’s address at the start of the first session of the year, calling the act a violation of constitutional norms and legislative tradition.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said the governor’s decision to walk out without reading the address amounted to disrespect to the Constitution, Assembly conventions and elected representatives. He alleged that the governor had, over the past three years, repeatedly courted controversy during Assembly sessions and accused him of continuing an “undemocratic approach”. Selvaperunthagai further stated that Ravi was unfit to hold the constitutional post and urged him to step down.

Echoing similar views, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged the President of India to remove the governor, accusing him of attempting to provoke political confrontation in a state known for social harmony. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Governor had deliberately failed to discharge his constitutional duty and demanded his resignation.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also condemned the governor’s action, stating that Assembly traditions were deliberately disregarded. He said the speaker had repeatedly explained that the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is traditionally sung at the beginning of the session and the National Anthem at its conclusion, and accused the governor of boycotting the House on a pretext.