Doctor booked in Tamil Nadu for threatening workers demolishing his illegal hospital

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli city police registered a case against a doctor and his aides for allegedly threatening a corporation contractor with weapons while he was carrying out the demolition of the doctor’s five-storey hospital building, as per orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, for violating norms, on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the city police identified the suspects as Shanmugavel, Chellappa, Dr J Vinoth Kumar Philip and ‘others’.

According to police, G Chinnadurai (50) of Sankar Colony in Palayamkottai, an employee of the corporation contractor Marshal Vignesh and Co, arrived to demolish the VJ Hospital building which has been constructed without permission.

However, the doctors and his aides allegedly trespassed into the premises armed with weapons, and demanded that Chinnadurai and his co-workers vacate the site, abused them using derogatory language and issued threats, forcing the demolition work to be halted. Later, based on Chinnadurai’s complaint, police registered a case against the suspects .