Farmers urge Tiruppur corporation to stop dumping, burning garbage on Noyyal riverbanks

TIRUPPUR: Farmers from Noyyal Farmers' Protection Association have demanded that the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation stop dumping garbage on the banks of Noyyal River. They also claim that setting fire to garbage on the riverbanks causes environmental damage.

KS Thirugnanasampandan, the chief coordinator of Noyyal Farmers' Protection Association, said, "Noyyal River originates in Coimbatore, flows through Tiruppur and Erode, and joins the Cauvery at Karur. Originating in the Western Ghats, the river travels a distance of 158 km. There are a large number of farmers who depend on the Noyyal. This river is already polluted. We are fighting to protect Noyyal River from pollution. In this situation, garbage is currently being dumped on the banks of the Noyyal by the corporation in Tiruppur."

"Regular garbage, medical waste and plastic waste collected from the wards are being dumped on the banks of the river. Moreover, the garbage is being set on fire on the riverbanks, leading to environmental damage," he added.