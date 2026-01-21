Karaikal farmers await relief from Puducherry government for crops affected by monsoon, cyclone

KARAIKAL: Farmers in Karaikal are awaiting a relief announcement from the Puducherry government for the widespread crop damage caused by the northeast monsoon and Cyclone Ditwah in the 2025-26 paddy harvesting season in the total cultivated crop area of 4,500 hectares.

According to official sources, samba and thaladi paddy were cultivated across nearly 4,500 hectares. Farmers said they had raised high-yielding varieties, such as CR 1009, BPT, and IR 20, alongside traditional rice varieties, including Karuppu Kavuni, Mappillai Samba, Seeraga Samba, Thanga Samba and Kichadi Samba, and that these crops are now ready for harvest. However, the 2025-2026 season has been marked by repeated difficulties.

“Changes in climate patterns, excess rainfall, and cyclone damage have affected crop health. In several areas, fields have been hit by black spot disease, causing grains to harden and reducing both quality and yield,” said DN Suresh, president of the Kadaimadai Farmers’ Association, adding that this has pushed them toward financial distress just as the harvest begins.

Farmers said they had spent at least Rs 30,000 per acre, and had lost most of their crop to the rains. They added that timely administrative action, along with relief compensation, is essential to ensure they are able to conduct farming and meet their expenses. Citing that the Tamil Nadu government has announced relief compensation of Rs 111.96 crore to affected farmers, last week, following crop damage across about 56,226 hectares, the farmers in Karaikal urged the Puducherry government to provide compensation before January 26 (Republic Day).

An official from the agricultural department said that a report on the submerged crops due to the cyclone-induced and northeast monsoon rains was submitted to the government, and further decisions will be made by the higher authorities.