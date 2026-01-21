Madras HC reserves verdict on CBFC’s petition against order to issue certificate to Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on the appeal petition filed by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) challenging the single judge’s order to issue U/A (16+) certification for actor-politician Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ as decided by the examining committee, after the counsels for the respective sides completed arguments.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the arguments before reserving orders.

The much-trumpeted movie, touted to be Vijay’s last, was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. Following the delay in issuing the certification by the CBFC, the film’s producers (KVN Productions) moved a writ petition. The petitioners prayed for directions to the CBFC to grant U/A certification as communicated by the board immediately and questioned the legality of referring the movie to the revising committee after directing 14 cuts which were duly complied with.

However, the CBFC contended that the reference to the revising committee was made by the chairperson of the board after receiving a complaint from one of the members of the examining committee over certain issues including portrayal of the armed forces.

Justice P T Asha, on January 9, passed orders on the writ petition directing the board to grant U/A certification forthwith finding the chairperson had acted without jurisdiction as the decision of the examining committee becomes final once it is accepted and communicated to the producers.