Madras HC to deliver verdict on Shankar’s bail cancellation on Friday

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has reserved the orders for Friday on the petitions filed by the Greater Chennai Police seeking cancellation of the interim bail granted in two extortion cases to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar on the ground that he has ‘violated the bail conditions’ and ‘misused personal liberty’ granted by the court.

The bench consisting of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman on Tuesday heard the petitions and said the verdict will be pronounced on Friday. The bench, on Monday, refused to recuse from the case as pressed for by the counsel for A Kamala, the YouTuber’s mother.

Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj submitted that the YouTuber had obtained the interim bail on the false ground of requiring specialised treatment for cardiac and diabetic problems because he had not taken such treatment after being released on December 27, 2025, following the orders of a vacation bench. Violating bail conditions, he has released 19 videos including a movie review; each video should have taken at least two to three days for shooting and other related works. As claimed before the vacation bench, he neither had expert evaluation nor continuing medication, the APP alleged.