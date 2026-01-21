Peak hour awareness rally brings Tiruchy city to a halt, police draw flak

TIRUCHY: A road safety awareness rally turned into a major traffic bottleneck at the MGR statue roundabout in Tiruchy on Tuesday, causing long vehicle queues and severe inconvenience to commuters, office-goers and school students. The rally, organised during peak office hours, has raised questions about traffic planning and crowd management at one of the city's busiest intersections.

The MGR statue roundabout is a key junction in Tiruchy, connecting roads leading to MGM government hospital, district court, district collectorate, old central bus and Chathiram bus stand. Several schools, hospitals, and temples are also located nearby, making it one of the most congested areas in the city. Motorists routinely face heavy traffic at this roundabout, especially during peak hours.

On Tuesday, the city police planned a road safety awareness rally as part of Road Safety Month, aimed at educating the public about road safety and the importance of wearing helmets. To conduct the rally, around 1,200 students, along with police personnel and officers, were brought to the MGR statue well in advance by 9 am. The rally commenced at 10 am. The road near the roundabout was blocked about an hour before the event, leading to severe traffic disruption. Commuters were stuck in traffic for nearly an hour, between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.