Pongal Bird Count 2026 records 343 species, rare bluethroat sighted in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur

COIMBATORE: The four-day Pongal Bird Count (PBC) this year not only reaffirmed the state’s rich avian diversity but also delivered a rare surprise, with the first-ever sighting of a female bluethroat, a winter migrant, in Tirupattur.

A total of 343 bird species were recorded across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the Pongal Bird Count 2026, held between January 14 and 17. Among them were several migratory species seen in large numbers, including rosy starlings, barn swallows and northern pintails. Resident birds such as eastern cattle egrets, glossy ibises and Indian pond herons were also widely documented. Besides, birders recorded several notable sightings apart from the bluethroat (Luscinia svecica). These included the tufted duck, taiga flycatcher (red-throated flycatcher) and the blue-cheeked bee-eater, underscoring the ecological diversity of the habitats surveyed.

A team led by B Surendhar, a primary school teacher from Puducherry, surveyed 52 wetlands across Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram, recording 150 bird species. Surendhar, who has been participating in the Pongal Bird Count for the past 11 years, said this year threw up some rare records. “The tufted duck was spotted for the first time in Villupuram, and the thick-billed warbler, usually associated with the Western Ghats, was also sighted there,” he said.