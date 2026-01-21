Sweeping deletions show ECI failed to check anomalies in SIR draft rolls in Tamil Nadu

An analysis of the full list of deletions by TNIE found at least 57 instances of a minimum of 50 people in each instance, whose names appeared consecutively on the previous electoral roll, getting deleted with one sweeping stroke.

There were also anomalies like a booth in Madathukulam constituency (Tiruppur), where 205 of the 276 persons deleted were marked as deceased. The rural booth saw 35.6% of its 784 voters getting dropped in the SIR draft roll, and of the 205 marked as dead, 118 were aged 50 or below. Despite such data that look highly suspicious warranting scrutiny, multiple officials at booth, district and state level TNIE spoke to said they did not have the wherewithal to check for such anomalies before the release of the SIR draft rolls in which 97.4 lakh electors were dropped.

In Madathukulam, over 60% of the deleted have now submitted Form 6 for inclusion, an official informed TNIE on Tuesday. However, there are several booths where people who got deleted in such a blanket manner remained unaware about the deletions. Take Bhajanai Koil Second Street in Vadapalani coming under T Nagar constituency for instance. An alarming 802 people were deleted from the booth that included this street. The booth had a total of 1,312 voters before SIR and 753 had voted from the booth in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The number of deletions and those voted in 2024 add to 1,555! In the particular street, 332 of 485 had been dropped. Many have not submitted forms for inclusions. Sankar Jayaraman and his wife Tamil Selvi have been marked ‘shifted’ and deleted. Both said they were unaware that the SIR process was even under way.