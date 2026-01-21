Tamil Nadu to conduct first statewide raptor assessment to map distribution of birds of prey

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the Tamil Nadu forest department will conduct a two-day statewide raptor assessment on January 31 and February 1 to map the distribution and relative abundance of birds of prey across diverse habitats. The survey is being carried out in collaboration with the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) through the Tamil Nadu Raptor Research Foundation (TNRRF), which was established in July 2025.

Raptors, including kites, eagles, hawks, falcons and owls, play a key ecological role as apex predators and scavengers, helping regulate prey populations and maintain balance in ecosystems.

“The objective is long-term monitoring. Conservation success is defined by change over time, not by numbers at one point,” a senior forest official said. “This assessment will help us understand trends and link them to possible causes, which is essential for targeted conservation action.”

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told TNIE that the survey would help build a scientific baseline for raptor conservation in Tamil Nadu. “Raptors are key bio-indicators of environmental health. A systematic assessment will enable us to identify priority landscapes, threats and hotspots, and strengthen long-term monitoring across ecosystems,” he said.

The survey will focus on mapping distribution across Tamil Nadu, estimating relative abundance, identifying raptor hotspots, and selecting indicator species that reflect habitat quality. Forest officials said raptors are also important from a wider ecological and public interest perspective, as a decline in these predators and scavengers could trigger changes in prey populations, disease spread, and broader impacts linked to ecosystem imbalance.