Taming bulls, breaking barriers: A transwoman’s battle for inclusion

MADURAI: Like gladiators who once stepped into ancient arenas knowing the crowd would judge their right to be there, jallikattu participants walk into the arena carrying more than physical strength. For Keerthana, a transwoman from Madurai, entering the arena as a bull owner is about claiming visibility in a sport that has excluded people like her for centuries.

In a sport steeped in tradition and dominated by men for over 1,500 years, Keerthana has carved out a place for herself as India’s first transwoman bull trainer and owner. Her determination to participate took shape during the 2017 jallikattu protests, when the sport became a powerful assertion of identity. For her, it was also a moment of personal resolve — to stop watching from the margins and participate in the events. Born into the Yadav community, traditionally associated with cattle rearing, Keerthana grew up surrounded by cows and bulls. Her fascination with cattle began early and endured despite social resistance. Over the years, she has owned and trained several bulls. Keerthana is also known to Tamil cinema audiences having appeared in Naan Kadavul. Beyond the screen, she has used her popularity to advocate for the transgender community in Madurai, where nearly 600 transwomen live, many of whom continue to struggle for basic amenities and stable livelihoods.