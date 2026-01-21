Will handle seat-sharing, don’t worry about alliance: CM Stalin to DMK functionaries

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday cautioned DMK functionaries on “conspiracies of some functionaries of alliance parties” who were opposed to DMK and attempting to create confusion by expressing unnecessary views. He asked them not to get distracted by internal differences within the alliance and said he will take care of seat sharing among parties, according to a source in the party.

“Within alliance parties, there will naturally be some individuals who do not favour us. They may try to create confusion by making unnecessary statements. None of us should fall victim to such tactics. I will personally take care of the alliance’s seat sharing,” he said.

The statement was made at the meeting of district secretaries held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, where Chief Minister MK Stalin underscored the need for unity within the alliance and urged party functionaries to intensify grassroots-level work across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

He instructed party members to work with “100% commitment”, treating the election as though he himself was contesting in all constituencies. While not naming any party, sources said the chief minister’s remarks were in the context of recent controversies and demands raised by an alliance partner, the Congress party.