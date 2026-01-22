108 ambulance personnel in Tamil Nadu call for strike on January 30
COIMBATORE: Drivers and pilots employed with the 108 ambulance service in Tamil Nadu have announced a statewide hunger strike to be held in Coimbatore on January 30, pressing for a series of long-pending demands, including the State government takeover of the emergency medical service from private agencies.
The announcement was made by representatives of the 108 ambulance drivers' union affiliated to the Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Progressive Workers Federation. The workers said the protest was being organised after repeated appeals to the government failed to yield any concrete response.
A key demand of the drivers is that the 108 ambulance service, launched in 2008 during the tenure of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, should be brought fully under direct government control, and that all workers currently employed under private operators should be regularised.
The drivers have also objected to the reduction in their annual wage hike. While a 16% salary increase was granted in 2024, the increment for 2025 was reduced to 10%, they said. They demanded that the remaining 6% be restored immediately.
Other demands include the implementation of an eight-hour work schedule in accordance with labour laws and an end to the practice of disbursing salaries in two or three instalments a month.
Warning of further escalation, the drivers said that if salaries are not credited in full and on time by February 1, they will boycott biometric attendance from that date.
In addition to the hunger strike, the workers have announced a large-scale rally in February. The march will begin from the DMS complex in Chennai and proceed to the Chief Minister's residence, seeking intervention and justice.
Expressing disappointment, the drivers said that despite the critical nature of their work in saving lives, no formal announcement addressing their concerns has been made by Chief Minister MK Stalin so far.