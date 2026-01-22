108 ambulance personnel in Tamil Nadu call for strike on January 30

COIMBATORE: Drivers and pilots employed with the 108 ambulance service in Tamil Nadu have announced a statewide hunger strike to be held in Coimbatore on January 30, pressing for a series of long-pending demands, including the State government takeover of the emergency medical service from private agencies.

The announcement was made by representatives of the 108 ambulance drivers' union affiliated to the Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Progressive Workers Federation. The workers said the protest was being organised after repeated appeals to the government failed to yield any concrete response.

A key demand of the drivers is that the 108 ambulance service, launched in 2008 during the tenure of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, should be brought fully under direct government control, and that all workers currently employed under private operators should be regularised.

The drivers have also objected to the reduction in their annual wage hike. While a 16% salary increase was granted in 2024, the increment for 2025 was reduced to 10%, they said. They demanded that the remaining 6% be restored immediately.