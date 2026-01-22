Agents had filed plaints against LIC murder suspect in Madurai

MADURAI: A probe conducted by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in the aftermath of the murder of its branch manager Kalyani Nambi (54) by assistant administrative officer T Ram (40), who was arrested on Tuesday, revealed several irregularities he committed.

Ram, a native of Theni, joined LIC through direct recruitment last year and was posted in the Madurai division a few months ago. An officer seeking anonymity told TNIE that Ram struggled to handle the workload which resulted in delays in processing death claims. “These delays were brought to the attention of the divisional and branch managers in Madurai, who questioned him,” the officer said.

Further, several agents also lodged complaints about irregularities in pay outs, settlements, and final compensation for death claims. He added, “Authorities are also investigating whether deliberate alterations were made in receipts, as discrepancies were found between records and total insured sum or premium payments made by policyholders.”

The officer added that although several hundreds of documents were destroyed in the fire, digitised copies of policy documents are available.