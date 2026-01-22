Boy treated for dog bite by quack dies of rabies after four months in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy, who was treated by a traditional healer after being bitten by a stray dog four months ago, died of rabies in Kancheepuram last Thursday. The boy had not received even a single dose of the anti-rabies vaccine, health officials said, attributing the death to lack of awareness.

The deceased, B Sabarivasan, a resident of Chinnivakkam village in Kundrathur taluk, was a student of a local government school. He was living with his grandmother and sister.

According to sources, the incident happened on September 13 last year when a rabies-infected stray dog bit him on his left hand and right leg while he was playing outside his house with friends. As his father was away at work at the time, the boy’s grandmother allegedly took him to a traditional healer instead of a health facility. Local sources said the healer cleaned the wounds and applied an onion poultice, but no medical treatment or vaccination was administered.

On Tuesday last week, the boy developed a high fever and found it difficult to swallow food and water. He also complained of severe body stiffness. He was initially taken to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed rabies. He was referred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and later to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he died on Thursday.