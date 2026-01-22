CM Stalin rolls out STAR 3.0 Sprint 1, digitising Tamil Nadu’s registration system

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched Sprint 1 of the Registration Department’s STAR 3.0 software project, in a push towards fully digital, paperless public services.

Unveiled at the Secretariat, the initiative brings together 18 technology-driven services aimed at reducing physical visits, cutting processing time and improving transparency in property and civil registrations.

At the core of STAR 3.0 is paperless and contactless document registration, with identity verification carried out through Aadhaar-based OTPs or biometric authentication. Once verified, documents are registered instantly, digitally signed by the Sub-Registrar and delivered to citizens online as electronic records.

A key feature is presenceless registration, allowing buyers of newly built apartments from developers and purchasers of plots in newly approved layouts to complete registration entirely online after making digital payments—without visiting Sub-Registrar offices. If details are in order, documents are registered and returned electronically the same day.

The system also enables automatic deed creation, allowing citizens to generate deeds on their own through a structured question-and-answer format, reducing dependence on intermediaries. Generated deeds can be registered either through the paperless system or via the conventional printed route.

To streamline payments, the department has added QR code–based UPI payments, including a Point-of-Sale QR facility for transactions below Rs 1,000, alongside existing online payment options.

For apartment resale transactions, the upgraded software verifies amenities such as car parking and lifts digitally, enabling same-day return of registered documents without site inspections. Certified copies of registered documents—including court orders, loan orders and powers of attorney—can now be issued instantly online with server-based digital signatures.