Congress launches state-wide Padyatra, steps up campaign to unseat Puducherry government

PUDUCHERRY: With five assembly elections expected in April, including in Puducherry, political activity in the Union Territory has intensified. As part of its campaign to unseat the ruling NR Congress–BJP coalition government, the Congress on Wednesday launched a statewide padayatra covering all assembly constituencies.

The foot march was inaugurated near the Muthialpet market and flagged off by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Girish Chodankar, along with constituency in-charge E Rajendran. State Congress president and MP V Vaithilingam, former chief minister V Narayanasamy, MLA M Vaidyanathan, former ministers MOHF Shahjahan and M Kandasamy, former deputy speaker MNR Balan, and several party functionaries participated.

Congress workers marched through major streets, raising slogans against the government and distributing pamphlets. Party leaders said that the march aims to take the party’s message directly to the people at the grassroots level in the run-up to the elections. At the same time, they would understand people’s needs and expectations to gather inputs for election strategy formulation. The party has also opted for a professional survey to understand the voters’ opinion.

The campaign follows Vaithilingam’s recent call to party cadres to undertake intensive fieldwork for the next two months. He has alleged that the Rangasamy-led government has failed on multiple fronts, including the non-distribution of rice through ration shops for the past five months, and underpayment of wages under the 100-day employment scheme. He also highlighted unemployment, claiming that while around 2,000 government employees retire every year, only about 2,400 jobs were provided during the entire tenure of the present government.