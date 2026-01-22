Congress launches state-wide Padyatra, steps up campaign to unseat Puducherry government

PUDUCHERRY: With five assembly elections expected in April, including in Puducherry, political activity in the Union Territory has intensified. As part of its campaign to unseat the ruling NR Congress–BJP coalition government, the Congress on Wednesday launched a statewide padayatra covering all assembly constituencies.
The foot march was inaugurated near the Muthialpet market and flagged off by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Girish Chodankar, along with constituency in-charge E Rajendran. State Congress president and MP V Vaithilingam, former chief minister V Narayanasamy, MLA M Vaidyanathan, former ministers MOHF Shahjahan and M Kandasamy, former deputy speaker MNR Balan, and several party functionaries participated.
Congress workers marched through major streets, raising slogans against the government and distributing pamphlets. Party leaders said that the march aims to take the party’s message directly to the people at the grassroots level in the run-up to the elections. At the same time, they would understand people’s needs and expectations to gather inputs for election strategy formulation. The party has also opted for a professional survey to understand the voters’ opinion.
The campaign follows Vaithilingam’s recent call to party cadres to undertake intensive fieldwork for the next two months. He has alleged that the Rangasamy-led government has failed on multiple fronts, including the non-distribution of rice through ration shops for the past five months, and underpayment of wages under the 100-day employment scheme. He also highlighted unemployment, claiming that while around 2,000 government employees retire every year, only about 2,400 jobs were provided during the entire tenure of the present government.
Accusing the government of financial mismanagement, he also criticised the Centre over unfulfilled infrastructure promises, and pointed out the proposed four-lane highway project that is yet to be initiated.
Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is expected to join the padayatra for a day, though the date has not been finalised.
According to the party schedule, the march will be held at Raj Bhavan on January 22 evening; Thattanchavadi and Lawapet on January 23; Kathirkamam and Nellithope on January 24; Orleanpet and Uppalam on January 25; Mudaliarpet and Uzhavarkarai on January 26; Indira Nagar and OUssudu on January 27; and Mangalam on January 28.
It will continue through Bahour, Thirubuvanai, Mannadipet, Nettapakkam, and Villianur on January 29 and 30, followed by Ariyankuppam and Embalam on January 31, and Manaveli and Kalapet on February 1. The campaign will conclude with a two-day padayatra in the Karaikal district on February 2 and 3.
Party leaders said the campaign would focus on mobilising public support and highlighting what they described as the failures of the present government.