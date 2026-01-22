Congress women leaders upset as only a few get DCC chief posts in TN

CHENNAI: Discontent has surfaced among woman cadres of the Congress in Tamil Nadu following the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) decision to appoint only four women as District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, despite appointing 71 district presidents across the state ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

AICC on Sunday announced the appointment of 71 DCC presidents for Tamil Nadu, of whom 63 are new faces, while eight incumbents were retained. However, only four of the newly appointed district presidents are women, a move that has drawn criticism from within the party’s women’s wing.

Several woman leaders expressed disappointment, pointing out the apparent contradiction between the party’s public advocacy for women’s reservation and the limited representation provided in internal organisational posts.

A senior woman cadre of the Congress told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that while the party has been demanding implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, it should also ensure adequate representation for women within the party structure.