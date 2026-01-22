Consider SL man’s plea for citizenship in humane manner, Madras HC tells Centre

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Union Ministries of Home and External Affairs to consider a representation made by a resident of Virudhunagar Sri Lankan refugee camp, seeking the status of the citizenship application made by his grandfather in 1969.

Disposing of a petition filed by M Kamaleswaran (56) seeking the above relief, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the authorities to look into the case from a humanitarian angle and do the needful. Since the authorities may have to call for old records and that may take some time, the judge refrained from imposing any outer time limit.

Kamaleswaran, an inmate of the refugee camp at Kandiyapuram, stated in his petition that he was born in Sri Lanka in 1969 in an Indian Origin Tamil family. His grandparents were born in India and had migrated to Sri Lanka during the British regime for livelihood, he added.

His birth certificate and that of his mother mentioned that his grandparents were Indian Nationals, he further said.

Based on the Sirimavo-Shastri Agreement signed between the Indian and Sri Lankan governments in 1964, his grandfather Ramu had applied for Indian Citizenship and travel documents to go to India at the Indian High Commission in Colombo in 1969, Kamaleswaran said.