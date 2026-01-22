EC allots 'whistle' symbol for Vijay's TVK, party expresses joy

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol to actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the party’s application seeking a common symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party sources described the allotment as a key organisational milestone for TVK, which is preparing to contest its first Assembly election.

Party cadre also expressed happiness over the decision, stating that the symbol aligns with the party’s messaging of alertness, accountability and people’s participation.

The whistle, they said, was chosen for its simplicity and ease of recall, making it convenient to communicate to voters across both urban and rural constituencies.

“The whistle is something every common person can relate to. It represents questioning, awakening and calling out injustice,” a senior party functionary said.