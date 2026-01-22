Freedom fighter Pandiyapathy’s details in Amrit Mahotsav portal wrong: Neithal Writers

THOOTHUKUDI: The Neithal Writers and Readers Association and Tamil language litterateurs, in a petition to the government, have sought correction in the name and birth date of the 16th Pearl Fishery Coast headman Don Gabriel De Cruz Parathavarma Pandian alias Pandiyapathy, stating that his date of birth should be corrected from December 13 to December 3, based on the stone inscription at his cemetery.

The Union Ministry of Culture had recognised Pandiyapathy as a freedom fighter under the ‘Unsung Heroes’ section of the Amrit Mahotsav portal following an article published by TNIE on December 13, 2021, during the 75th Independence Day. Subsequently, the state government placed a portrait of Pandiyapathy in the gallery of freedom fighters at the Thoothukudi collectorate campus in 2024.

However, the public in Thoothukudi has expressed serious concern that the Amrit Mahotsav portal had incorrectly mentioned Pandiyapathy’s father as a freedom fighter and also carried an incorrect date of birth. “The Union government must consider replacing his father’s name with Don Gabriel De Cruz Parathavarma Pandian and his birth date as December 3, 1753,” said Tamil Pandit Neithal Anto, a recipient of the Tamil Chemmal award for 2023.

Members of the Neithal Writers and Readers Association said the cemetery stone inscription is clearly written in Tamil with Tamil numerics. Explaining the historical context, GU Pope awardee Fr D Amudhan of the Tanjore Diocese told TNIE that the inscriptions reveal Pandiyapathy was born on Margazhi 3, 1753, which corresponds to December 3, 1753.