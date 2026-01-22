Garbage dumping & poor road restoration: CCMC penalises three agencies

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Wednesday imposed penalties totalling Rs 15 lakh on three agencies for violations related to solid waste management and improper restoration of roads following civic works in the East Zone.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran ordered a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private contractor after large quantities of garbage were found dumped along roadsides in the Sowripalayam area. The Commissioner personally inspected the locality, falling under Ward 53 of the East Zone, following complaints about indiscriminate waste disposal near GV Residency.

During the inspection, the Commissioner noted that roadside dumping continued to pose a serious challenge despite the Corporation's efforts to ensure door-to-door collection and segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste across all 100 wards.

He directed officials to immediately clear the accumulated waste and intensify awareness campaigns among residents to discourage illegal dumping. He also instructed officials to strengthen surveillance by installing and monitoring CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations and to strictly penalise offenders to prevent recurrence.

In a separate action, the Commissioner imposed another Rs 5 lakh fine on Suez, the agency implementing the 24x7 drinking water supply project, for failing to properly restore roads in Masakalipalayam after completing underground pipeline installation works. The poor condition of the road surface following the completion of the work drew sharp criticism during the inspection.